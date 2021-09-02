Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Up 29.2% in August

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 29th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $6,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $5,171,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $4,112,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $3,924,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $3,798,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGNS opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

