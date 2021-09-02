DragonVein (DVC) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DragonVein has a market cap of $4.66 million and $158,450.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,751.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $667.50 or 0.01341678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.00418305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00362687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003005 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

