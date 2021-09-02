Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys Shares of 5,071 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 142,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

SCHH traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 647,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

