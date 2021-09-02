Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 450,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,163. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

