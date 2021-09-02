DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Colliers Securities

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DSPG. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

