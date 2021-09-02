DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 204,572 shares.The stock last traded at $21.92 and had previously closed at $21.99.

DSPG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.32, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

