DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $128.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

