Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 12,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,977. The stock has a market cap of $466.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

