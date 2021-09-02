Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

DY stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

