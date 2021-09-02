E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

E.On

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

