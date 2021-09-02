Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 690,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 793,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.