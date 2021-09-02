Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 95,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,482. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

