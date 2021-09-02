Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 95,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,473. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.