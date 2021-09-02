Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 95,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,473. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

