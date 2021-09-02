Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 51,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,285. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
