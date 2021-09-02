Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 51,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,285. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

