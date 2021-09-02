EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $788,907.88 and approximately $245,565.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.20 or 1.00329836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009344 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007797 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

