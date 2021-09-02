Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $923,149.92 and approximately $68.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.