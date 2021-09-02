Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $55.08 million and $1.16 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00816772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047554 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,404,969,333 coins and its circulating supply is 5,787,841,032 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.