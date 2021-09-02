Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.89

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 2639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.43.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

