Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.89

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 2639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.43.
EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.
The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
