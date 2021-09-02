eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

EGAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,258. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

