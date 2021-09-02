eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

eGain stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 372,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 million, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

