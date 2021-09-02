eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

