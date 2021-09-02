eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is Ruffer LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. eHealth makes up about 3.1% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.07% of eHealth worth $109,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,418. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

