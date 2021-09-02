Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.71. 594,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

