Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $47,434.51 and $33.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.32 or 0.07576349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139877 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

