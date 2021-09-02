Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMRAF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. Emera has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

