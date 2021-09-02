Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.56.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.74. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire has a one year low of C$32.63 and a one year high of C$42.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at C$503,703.57. Insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986 in the last quarter.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

