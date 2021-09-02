Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 6,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 59,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

