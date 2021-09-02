Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Endava stock opened at $135.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00. Endava has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Endava by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

