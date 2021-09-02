Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,215.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $76,215.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

