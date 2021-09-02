Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 525,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

NYSE:EBF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,527. The stock has a market cap of $506.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Ennis has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.