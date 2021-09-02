Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

