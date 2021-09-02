Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 160,889 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,940,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

