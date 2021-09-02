Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,625 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $27,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $424.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.91. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.