Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 261,245 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

