Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $28,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

