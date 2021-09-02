Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 110,226 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Hologic worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

