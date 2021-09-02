Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,331 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,331 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 91,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

VGSH opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

