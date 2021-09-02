EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,588,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $631.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.78. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.67 and a 1 year high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.