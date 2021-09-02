Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 12,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 35,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

