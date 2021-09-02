Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $6,669,000.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,173,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Hromadko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $868.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 228.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $869.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $820.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.