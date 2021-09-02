Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 245,755 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

EQC stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.