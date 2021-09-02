ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,582. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.