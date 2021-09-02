Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $55.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.21 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $214.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $257.18 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

EPRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,713. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

