Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ETTYF remained flat at $$32.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

