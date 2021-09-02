European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $860.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 859 ($11.22), with a volume of 13096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 805.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 749.39. The company has a market capitalization of £926.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42.

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total value of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

