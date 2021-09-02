European Wax Center Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

EWCZ stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.