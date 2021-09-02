Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 1,203 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

