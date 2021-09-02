Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 13,553 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steve Tutewohl sold 200 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,400.00.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.32. 512,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

