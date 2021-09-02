Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,204. The company has a market cap of $225.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exagen by 269.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

