Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE ENPC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

